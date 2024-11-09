ARK Investment Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,044,000 after acquiring an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,248,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRS

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.