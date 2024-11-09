ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.
Camtek Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
