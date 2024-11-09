ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 13,644 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AudioCodes by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

