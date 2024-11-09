ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.10.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.40. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 405.39, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

