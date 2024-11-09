Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Arko has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arko to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 337,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $765.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arko

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.