Assetmark Inc. Acquires 152,249 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $150,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,510.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,422 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,428 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $410.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

