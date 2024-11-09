Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,314 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $616.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $619.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.93 and its 200-day moving average is $545.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

