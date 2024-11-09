Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,736,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $253.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

