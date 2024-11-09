Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,848 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $104,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.