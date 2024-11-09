Assetmark Inc. Has $76.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $76,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

