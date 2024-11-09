Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,669 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $57,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,348,000 after buying an additional 533,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,808,000 after acquiring an additional 92,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,184,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 677,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,329,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

