Assetmark Inc. Sells 123,822 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,822 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $114,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 368,596 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

