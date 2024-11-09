Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

ASTE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 233,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of -472.75 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -650.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

