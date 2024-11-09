Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 67,000 shares changing hands.

Atco Mining Stock Up 42.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Atco Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.