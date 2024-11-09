Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

