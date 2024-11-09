Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.05-7.25 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATO traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.19. 801,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $145.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

