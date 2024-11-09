Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. 548,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,483. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

