Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 7173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.08.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

