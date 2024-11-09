Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.460 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.32 on Friday. Avista has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

