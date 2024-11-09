Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) CEO Gregory Garrabrants Sells 125,000 Shares

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

