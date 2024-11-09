B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $223.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

