Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,372,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,974 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

