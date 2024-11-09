Barclays Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $14.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $994.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $5,238,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 102.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 374.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,029 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

