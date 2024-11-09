Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 56,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $971,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

