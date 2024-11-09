Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $396.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

