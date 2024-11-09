Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 4067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,132.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.