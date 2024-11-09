Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HCKT opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $857.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

