Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after buying an additional 3,401,370 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,032,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,552,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

