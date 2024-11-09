Beckerman Institutional LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 52,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:BCV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

