Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.