Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

