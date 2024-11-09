Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 503,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 886,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,012 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,368 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.78 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

