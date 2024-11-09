Bensler LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

