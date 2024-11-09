Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.83) price target on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,107 ($14.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,738. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349 ($17.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,020.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.
About Burford Capital
