Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.83) price target on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,107 ($14.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,738. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349 ($17.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,020.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,062.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.