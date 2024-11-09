Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

