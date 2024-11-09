BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.98. 7,526,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,760,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45.
