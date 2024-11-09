BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

