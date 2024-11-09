BioLineRx’s (BLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Stock Down 1.5 %
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.