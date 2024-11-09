BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,437.49 ($18.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.09). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,394 ($18.15), with a volume of 111,643 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,437.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,472.26. The stock has a market cap of £656.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,176.47%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

