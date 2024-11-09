BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

