Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 198,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 169,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
