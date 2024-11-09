BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$261.67.

WSP Global Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$241.25. The stock had a trading volume of 296,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$240.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$223.95. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$180.73 and a 12-month high of C$259.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

