BMO Capital Markets Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $265.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $280.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.26. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $192.27 and a 52-week high of $282.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

