BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as low as C$12.91. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$418.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$169.39 million during the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.2821012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

