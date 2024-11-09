BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 145,781 shares.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
