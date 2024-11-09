BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 145,781 shares.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth $67,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

