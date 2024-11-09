BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.32 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 7444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.91.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

