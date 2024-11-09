BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

