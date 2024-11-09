Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

BOW opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

