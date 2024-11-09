Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

