Bray Capital Advisors Has $560,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

